Crypto Casino BC.GAME Gets the Prestigious Curacao License By DailyCoin

Crypto Casino BC.GAME Gets the Prestigious Curacao License



Fantastic news to share today – BC.GAME just added another feather to their cap. BC.GAME is now the proud owner of the much-awaited Curacao License!

Curacao Interactive Licensing N.V.(CIL) is one of the top four most popular globally acknowledged casino licenses.

In addition, Curacao Interactive Licensing N.V.(CIL) is one of the four master operators who received oversight roles from the Curacao government. The other three are E-Gaming (N.V. 1668/JAZ), Antillephone (N.V. 8048/JAZ), and Gaming N.V. (365/JAZ).

Curacao has an excellent reputation for having a trustworthy, responsible, and stringent licensing protocol.

Having a Curacao license means adhering to all rules and complying with all applicable regulations.

In easy terms, it means BC.GAME will have a better standing with other companies and partners in the crypto gaming industry.

This further strengthens the company’s beliefs of providing complete security and an optimal & provably fair gaming experience to their users.

A Curacao license opens up more significant avenues for a crypto gaming platform. This further makes it possible for BC.GAME to provide their players with better games, bigger rewards, highly recognized providers, easier integration of new currencies, to name a few.

For you, our dear community, it means a better and more trustworthy platform with a great gaming experience and a wide variety of games to choose from.

Obtaining the Curacao License helps BC.GAME attain a recognized standing in the global market and significantly strengthens its position as one of the Best Crypto Casinos. You can find the original company license here.

As the first-ever casino to support the Lightning Network, BC.GAME is determined to achieve a globally acclaimed compliance standing. But all in good time as this is just the beginning.

For security, the license was uploaded to the decentralized storage blockchain, the IPFS, and minted into an NFT compliant with the EC-721 standard before being transferred to BC.GAME’s ENS bcgame.eth account.

The online gambling platform’s decision to secure the CIL sub-license in the IPFS before minting it as an NFT shows the flexibility and possibilities of blockchain, which BC.GAME is amongst the first ones to achieve.

All users, including regulators worldwide, can now view the license, which is an efficiency win, considering how governments have stepped up, shifting their muzzles to crypto entities.

BC.GAME would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to each of their amazing players who stood by them and pushed them to reach greater heights with each achievement.

The company further mentions,

“Thank You for trusting us and providing your unwavering support to BC.GAME! We are because of you! Thank You! We aim to provide our players with the best crypto casino experience full of huge winnings, fun, and good times! But, as we always say, Don’t Trust, Verify It. Once again, we thank you, dear players, for constantly pushing us to be the Best!”

And to all the new users, they say:

“Welcome! Become a part of the most rapidly growing crypto gaming community and have an experience like no other!”

The company also wishes everyone a super lucky winning time.

