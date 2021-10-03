Crypto and NFT Investors Are in CNFT for a Long Time By CoinQuora

Crypto and NFT Investors Are in CNFT for a Long Time



Just after its launch in July, CNFT exploded.

Since that day, the NFT marketplace has been attracting investors.

The platform has only been live for around 9 weeks. Since that day, the NFT marketplace has been attracting investors. Also, it is becoming popular among the crypto community. It grew so quickly since its launch, which is unprecedented growth for a start-up, especially in unknown territory.

In addition, CNFT, the first marketplace on Cardano, brought cryptocurrency long-term investors. It drew crypto and blockchain enthusiasts like this Twitter (NYSE:) account with the pseudonym Cardano Dan.

The crypto investor tweeted earlier this morning, saying,