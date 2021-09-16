Crypto and DeFi disintermediate banking in new ways, says OCC head By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Crypto and DeFi disintermediate banking in new ways, says OCC head

On Wednesday, speaking at a meeting of the Exchequer Club — which is a group of senior economic and financial policy professionals headquartered in Washington, D.C. — Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu delivered remarks on the topic of safeguarding trust in banking.

In the speech, Hsu named reducing inequality, adapting to digitalization, acting on climate change and guarding against complacency as the main priorities of his office.