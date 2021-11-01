Crypto Analyst Says the Internet Might Break if Robinhood Lists SHIB By CoinQuora

Crypto Analyst Says the Internet Might Break if Robinhood Lists SHIB



might break the internet if Robinhood (NASDAQ:) attempts to list it.

Watcher.Guru made this statement based on their opinion and what they see ahead.

The waves and the positive sentiments around Shiba Inu keep orchestrating as SHIB aims to delete its zeros to touch other record highs. All along with Shiba Inu’s performance, Watcher.Guru has just tweeted that the possibility for the internet to break if Robinhood lists SHIB is very high.

Later on, Watcher.Guru came again with a separate tweet that they were not able to confirm with accurate information whether Robinhood will surely list SHIB or not. With this, it even advised the Shiba army community to be vigilant and not trust everything they read online.

If Robinhood decides to list #SHIB the internet might actually break. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 31, 2021

However, this clearly shows that Watcher.Guru just made the bullish statement out of the blue. In fact, the SHIB influencers think that the Watcher.Guru’s groundbreaking statement about Shiba Inu is one of a kind. Also, many strongly believe Shiba inu (SHIB) still has a good future ahead if it continues to maintain what is currently reflected.

To cut a long story short, from nowhere, Shiba Inu has been hailed of late. This is because of its current upsurge in momentum and performance. Of note, looking at the top crypto-related ideas these days, SHIB has received a mix of positive reactions even from top personalities and celebrities globally.

