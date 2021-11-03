Crypto Analyst Lists the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies by Market Value By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Crypto Analyst Lists the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies by Market Value



Watcher.Guru has listed its top 10 and the best cryptocurrencies.

Watcher.Guru listed the cryptocurrencies based on their market value as per Coingecko data.

It is big news today as Watcher.Guru — a platform that provides unparalleled coverage of real-time automated whale watching has listed its top 10 cryptocurrencies that are doing well in terms of market value. Guess (NYSE:) what these top 10 cryptocurrencies will be.

Top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world by market value (via CoinGecko) 1. #Bitcoin$1.18T2. #Ethereum $538.26B3. #BNB $91.84B4. #USDtether $71.14B5. #Cardano $68.20B6. #Solana $62.77B7. #XRP $55.85B8. #DOT $52.20B9. #SHIB $36.10B10. #DOGE $35.70B — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) November 3, 2021

From left to right, starting from the best overall crypto that is currently performing well, (BTC) comes first with a market value of $1.18 trillion. Following BTC is (ETH) with a threshold value of $538.26 billion and (BNB) with about $91.84 billion value.

In descending order of arrangement, the 4th and 5th digital currency according to the Watcher.Guru lists are (USDT) and (ADA), also with each having a market value of $71.14 and $68.20 billion respectively. Right after USDT and ADA, (SOL) and (XRP) come as 6th and 7th cryptos with a market value of $62.77 and $55.85 billion each.

Interestingly, (DOT) won the 8th position with a $52.20 billion market value while sits in the 9th position with $36.10 billion. The last crypto on the list is as the number 10 with $35.70 billion in market value.

With these proceedings, Watcher.Guru listed the above-mentioned cryptocurrencies as their top 10 based on Coingecko statista.

