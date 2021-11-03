Crypto Analyst Lists the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies by Market Value By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. Crypto Analyst Lists the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies by Market Value
  • Watcher.Guru has listed its top 10 and the best cryptocurrencies.
  • Watcher.Guru listed the cryptocurrencies based on their market value as per Coingecko data.

It is big news today as Watcher.Guru — a platform that provides unparalleled coverage of real-time automated whale watching has listed its top 10 cryptocurrencies that are doing well in terms of market value. Guess (NYSE:) what these top 10 cryptocurrencies will be.

From left to right, starting from the best overall crypto that is currently performing well, (BTC) comes first with a market value of $1.18 trillion. Following BTC is (ETH) with a threshold value of $538.26 billion and (BNB) with about $91.84 billion value.

In descending order of arrangement, the 4th and 5th digital currency according to the Watcher.Guru lists are (USDT) and (ADA), also with each having a market value of $71.14 and $68.20 billion respectively. Right after USDT and ADA, (SOL) and (XRP) come as 6th and 7th cryptos with a market value of $62.77 and $55.85 billion each.

Interestingly, (DOT) won the 8th position with a $52.20 billion market value while sits in the 9th position with $36.10 billion. The last crypto on the list is as the number 10 with $35.70 billion in market value.

With these proceedings, Watcher.Guru listed the above-mentioned cryptocurrencies as their top 10 based on Coingecko statista.

