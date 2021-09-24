Crypto adoption is a ‘huge challenge,’ says Chinese central bank exec By Cointelegraph

The rapid adoption of cryptocurrencies like (BTC) poses a major challenge for the traditional financial system, an executive at the Chinese central bank has warned.
Wen Xinxiang, director of the payment and settlement department at the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), has expressed concerns over the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and fiat-pegged stablecoins.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.