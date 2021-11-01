Crypto​.com is the #1 app in the Google Play Store in the US By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com now tops the charts as the most downloaded app for the U.S. Google (NASDAQ:) Play Store across all categories.

According to the most recent list of Google Play Store’s top free apps, Crypto.com’s app has surged in the ranks of apps by the number of downloads to jump to the first position ahead of TikTok. Coinbase’s app sits at third ahead of Cash App, while Voyager Digital is tenth following the trading platform’s announcement it would be partnering with the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.