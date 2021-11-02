Cryptic Elon Musk post goes viral in China amid clash with World Food Program

Article content HONG KONG — More commonly known for sparking debate on Twitter, Elon Musk was the center of speculation on Weibo on Tuesday after the Tesla CEO posted a poem on the Chinese site that some took to be an extension of his clash with the U.N’s World Food Program. Musk and World Food Program (WFP) head David Beasley have been engaging in a heated debate since Beasley last week challenged billionaires to give more of their wealth to end hunger. Musk countered by saying he’d sell $6 billion in Tesla stock and donate it to the WFP, provided the organization disclosed more information about how it spent its money.

Article content On his official Twitter and Weibo accounts on Tuesday, Musk wrote in English “Humankind” before posting an abbreviated version of the ‘Seven Steps Verse’ in Chinese. The highly allegorical poem describes the relationship between two brothers from a royal family during China’s warring Three Kingdoms period that is taught in all of China’s primary schools about the importance of getting along. Musk followed the poem with a Weibo post about the WFP, restating his earlier tweets that if the organization can “accurately explain how more than $6 billion will solve the global famine problem, I will immediately sell Tesla’s stock and then donate.” Discussions about how to interpret Musk’s posts trended heavily on Weibo on Tuesday, receiving over 100 million views. Twitter is blocked in mainland China.