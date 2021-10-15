Cruella Halloween Costume DIY – Hollywood Life

The movie ‘Cruella’ took the world by storm this year & to celebrate, we rounded up all of the best costumes you can rock this Halloween based on the character, for under $50.

Emma Stone absolutely slayed her role as Cruella de Vil in the hit movie, Cruella, this year and all of her outfits in the Disney movie were amazing. From her black and white spotted dress to her red dress – there were so many looks to choose from.

In the spirit of Halloween, if you’re still looking for a costume, you’re in luck, because we rounded up three of Cruella’s most iconic looks that you can recreate and shop for, just in time for the holiday.

1. Cruella’s black & white dress

1. Cruella Deville Costume



This replica of Cruella’s iconic spotted dress is perfect for Halloween this year. It’s super comfortable and comes with black gloves, plus, it ranges in sizes from X-small to 3X-large. $43, amazon.com

2. NICAT Cruella Deville Wig



Channel Cruella with this half black half white short curly wig, which also comes with a face mask that reads, “Future,” just like Cruella’s from the movie. You can adjust it to fit your head, plus, it has a breathable mesh cap already built-in. $32, amazon.com

2. Cruella’s red dress

3. VSVO Chiffon Maxi Dress



Take your wig and face mask, and pair it with this stunning halterneck, red chiffon dress that is super similar to Cruella’s. The best part is, you can rewear this dress whenever you want because it’s super stylish. $25, amazon.com

3. Cruella’s leather outfit

4. lovecarnation Faux Leather Biker Jacket

One of Cruella’s best outfits was her leather peplum jacket and this one is great to help recreate her look. It has a corset bodice and a zipper down the front while the hem is flared out on the sides. $46, amazon.com

5. LJYH Faux Leather Midi Skirt



Style your leather jacket with this leather midi skirt, just as Cruella did in the film. This faux-leather pencil skirt is not only super comfortable, but it’s also classic and a great piece to wear even when it’s not Halloween. $30, amazon.com