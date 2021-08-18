Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles fell by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

inventories dropped by 3.234 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 1.055 million barrels.

stockpiles, which include diesel and , declined 2.697 million barrels in the week against expectations for a build of 276,000 barrels, the EIA data showed.

inventories rose 696,000 barrels last week the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.671 million barrels.