Crown steadies after CPI data bolsters case for more rate hikes

BUDAPEST — The Czech crown held

onto Friday’s gains in early Monday trade, underpinned by an

increase in inflation to a 13-year-high, which some economists

say could bolster the case for more aggressive monetary

tightening.

The crown and the Hungarian forint have

outperformed central European peers with gains of some 3.5%

versus the euro this year as central banks in Prague and

Budapest launched a cycle of rate hikes to rein in price growth.

Czech inflation reached 4.1% year-on-year in

August, overshooting the central bank’s 1 percentage point

tolerance band around its 2% target by a wide margin, data

showed on Friday.

The Czech central bank has lifted its key two-week repo rate

to 0.75% in two standard 25-basis-point steps since June to

fight inflation.

“We have recently revised our rate forecast and now expect a

rate hike of 25 basis points at each of the remaining three

meetings this year,” economists at Commerzbank said in a note.

“However, in view of the August price data, we see the risk

to this forecast on the upside, at least for September, and

therefore also consider an increase of 50 basis points

possible,” it added.

Hungary’s central bank, which raised its base rate by a

combined 90 basis points since June to 1.5%, heads

into a pivotal meeting next week that could determine the pace

of further tightening.

Hungarian inflation data published last week exceeded

expectations and also overshot the central bank’s 2%-4% target

range amid a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus

pandemic.

The zloty was marginally stronger in early trade,

having underperformed the crown and the forint as the Polish

central bank has so far held off on monetary tightening over

fears of choking off the economic recovery.

Some economists say, however, that the bank’s stance could

put more pressure on the zloty if adverse economic data emerge

in week ahead.

“Negative surprises in the data may perpetuate expectations

for a delay in the moment of interest rate hikes in Poland,

increasing the pressure on the zloty,” Bank Millennium said in a

report.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs;

Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

