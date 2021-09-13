Crown steadies after CPI data bolsters case for more rate hikes

Budapest launched a cycle of rate hikes to rein in price growth.

versus the euro this year as central banks in Prague and

outperformed central European peers with gains of some 3.5%

The crown and the Hungarian forint have

say could bolster the case for more aggressive monetary

increase in inflation to a 13-year-high, which some economists

onto Friday’s gains in early Monday trade, underpinned by an

August, overshooting the central bank’s 1 percentage point

tolerance band around its 2% target by a wide margin, data

showed on Friday.

The Czech central bank has lifted its key two-week repo rate

to 0.75% in two standard 25-basis-point steps since June to

fight inflation.

“We have recently revised our rate forecast and now expect a

rate hike of 25 basis points at each of the remaining three

meetings this year,” economists at Commerzbank said in a note.

“However, in view of the August price data, we see the risk

to this forecast on the upside, at least for September, and

therefore also consider an increase of 50 basis points

possible,” it added.

Hungary’s central bank, which raised its base rate by a

combined 90 basis points since June to 1.5%, heads