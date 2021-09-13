Crown steadies after CPI data bolsters case for more rate hikes

Article content
BUDAPEST — The Czech crown held
onto Friday’s gains in early Monday trade, underpinned by an
increase in inflation to a 13-year-high, which some economists
say could bolster the case for more aggressive monetary
tightening.
The crown and the Hungarian forint have
outperformed central European peers with gains of some 3.5%
versus the euro this year as central banks in Prague and
Budapest launched a cycle of rate hikes to rein in price growth.
Czech inflation reached 4.1% year-on-year in
August, overshooting the central bank’s 1 percentage point
tolerance band around its 2% target by a wide margin, data
showed on Friday.
The Czech central bank has lifted its key two-week repo rate
to 0.75% in two standard 25-basis-point steps since June to
fight inflation.
“We have recently revised our rate forecast and now expect a
rate hike of 25 basis points at each of the remaining three
meetings this year,” economists at Commerzbank said in a note.
“However, in view of the August price data, we see the risk
to this forecast on the upside, at least for September, and
therefore also consider an increase of 50 basis points
possible,” it added.
Hungary’s central bank, which raised its base rate by a
combined 90 basis points since June to 1.5%, heads
into a pivotal meeting next week that could determine the pace
of further tightening.
Hungarian inflation data published last week exceeded
expectations and also overshot the central bank’s 2%-4% target
range amid a faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus
pandemic.
The zloty was marginally stronger in early trade,
having underperformed the crown and the forint as the Polish
central bank has so far held off on monetary tightening over
fears of choking off the economic recovery.
Some economists say, however, that the bank’s stance could
put more pressure on the zloty if adverse economic data emerge
in week ahead.
“Negative surprises in the data may perpetuate expectations
for a delay in the moment of interest rate hikes in Poland,
increasing the pressure on the zloty,” Bank Millennium said in a
report.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
