Crown leads gains ahead of expected big Czech rate rise

BUDAPEST — The Czech crown firmed

in early trade versus the euro on Thursday, ahead of a central

bank meeting where the Czech National Bank is widely expected to

continue its aggressive rate rise campaign to fend off strong

inflation pressures.

Central banks across Central Europe have been raising rates

since June amid a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

to fend off a surge in inflation driven by global supply

bottlenecks and local factors such as tight labor markets.

At 0908 GMT, the crown, Central Europe’s top-performing

currency with a 3% gain so far this year, traded 0.2% stronger

at 25.4740 versus the euro, outperforming its regional peers,

which were flat to a touch weaker.

Economists expect the CNB to raise rates by another 50 basis

points. However, markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point rate

rise, with some saying even a full percentage point increase was

possible.

“Today, Czech National Bank holds its rate-setting meeting

and we expect an increase by 50bps to 2.0%. However, another

increase by 75bps cannot be ruled out,” Erste Bank said in a

note.

“In our view, CNB will opt for a smaller increase given the

weaker-than-expected GDP growth for 3Q21 and persisting

supply-side issues.”

Komercni Banka shares hit their highest since April 2019

after the country’s third-largest bank posted third-quarter net

profit above estimates, helped by falling risks costs.

The bank also slightly lifted its 2021 outlook seeing a

slight rise in revenues as interest rate hikes started to impact

earnings at the end of the year.

Czech rate hike expectations have risen sharply after

September inflation surprised with an upward jump of 4.9%,

Commerzbank economists said.

“Anything less than 75 bps would probably be a

disappointment for the market and would put downward pressure on

the CZK, at least in the short term,” they said, adding that the

CNB’s approach should support the crown in the coming months.

The Polish zloty treaded water on the day and was

still mildly in the red for the year, failing to benefit from

Wednesday’s larger-than-expected interest rate hike.

“On the back of today’s more hawkish rates decision and the

NBP projecting inflation to remain persistently high in 2022 and

2023, we now expect a steeper and more front-loaded hiking cycle

that will put the NBP on the same page with the rest of the CEE

central banks,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments

