Crown leads gains ahead of expected big Czech rate rise

BUDAPEST — The Czech crown firmed
in early trade versus the euro on Thursday, ahead of a central
bank meeting where the Czech National Bank is widely expected to
continue its aggressive rate rise campaign to fend off strong
inflation pressures.
Central banks across Central Europe have been raising rates
since June amid a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic
to fend off a surge in inflation driven by global supply
bottlenecks and local factors such as tight labor markets.
At 0908 GMT, the crown, Central Europe’s top-performing
currency with a 3% gain so far this year, traded 0.2% stronger
at 25.4740 versus the euro, outperforming its regional peers,
which were flat to a touch weaker.
Economists expect the CNB to raise rates by another 50 basis
points. However, markets are pricing in a 75-basis-point rate
rise, with some saying even a full percentage point increase was
possible.
“Today, Czech National Bank holds its rate-setting meeting
and we expect an increase by 50bps to 2.0%. However, another
increase by 75bps cannot be ruled out,” Erste Bank said in a
note.
“In our view, CNB will opt for a smaller increase given the
weaker-than-expected GDP growth for 3Q21 and persisting
supply-side issues.”
Komercni Banka shares hit their highest since April 2019
after the country’s third-largest bank posted third-quarter net
profit above estimates, helped by falling risks costs.
The bank also slightly lifted its 2021 outlook seeing a
slight rise in revenues as interest rate hikes started to impact
earnings at the end of the year.
Czech rate hike expectations have risen sharply after
September inflation surprised with an upward jump of 4.9%,
Commerzbank economists said.
“Anything less than 75 bps would probably be a
disappointment for the market and would put downward pressure on
the CZK, at least in the short term,” they said, adding that the
CNB’s approach should support the crown in the coming months.
The Polish zloty treaded water on the day and was
still mildly in the red for the year, failing to benefit from
Wednesday’s larger-than-expected interest rate hike.
“On the back of today’s more hawkish rates decision and the
NBP projecting inflation to remain persistently high in 2022 and
2023, we now expect a steeper and more front-loaded hiking cycle
that will put the NBP on the same page with the rest of the CEE
central banks,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.
