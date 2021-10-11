Crown firms as inflation data fuels rate hike hopes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Author of the article:

BUDAPEST — The Czech crown edged higher on

Monday as fresh inflation data fueled expectations of larger

rate hikes, while the Hungarian forint underperformed central

European peers in the absence of a market catalyst.

The Czech crown firmed 0.09% to 25.423 per euro as

data showed higher-than-expected 4.9% inflation year-on-year for

September, hitting a 13-year high.

The Czech central bank started raising rates in June to

fight inflation, and on Sept. 30 sharply accelerated the pace of

its tightening by delivering a surprise 75 basis point rate

hike, its biggest in 24 years.

Markets see chances for another 75 basis points in hikes at

the bank’s final two meetings this year.

Investors were also watching political developments in the

Czech Republic, where center-right opposition group Together

beat Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ ANO party in a surprise

parliamentary election result on Saturday.

The forint underperformed the region and slid

0.15% to trade at 361.40 in low liquidity as U.S. markets were

closed for a holiday, two FX traders in Budapest said.

“I don’t expect the forint to weaken past 362 as the central

bank has already promised a rate hike for October,” one trader

said. “But the market could be trying to push the bank towards a

bigger rate hike.”

The National Bank of Hungary slowed the pace of its

tightening on Sept. 21, when it delivered a 15 basis-point rate

hike and pledged similar increases in the coming months.

Inflation in Hungary jumped to an annual 5.5% in September,

its highest in 9 years, data showed on Friday.

The Polish zloty edged up 0.04% to 4.6085 per euro,

after weakening on Friday under pressure from Warsaw’s dispute

with the European Union over the rule of law and the central

bank’s unwillingness to commit to a tightening cycle.

The Polish Monetary Policy Council surprised markets last

week by raising its policy rate to 0.5% from a record low of

0.1%.

Rate setter Lukasz Hardt said on Monday that the hike was

the beginning of normalizing monetary policy.

The Polish finance ministry said on Monday that it plans to

issue yuan-denominated bonds on the Chinese market.

Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague leading gains

and adding 1.03%.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1113 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in

2021

EURCZK= Czech %

EURHUF= Hungary 0 %

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romanian

EURHRK= Croatian %

EURRSD= Serbian 0 %

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in

2021

.PX Prague 1380.42 1366.340 +1.03% +34.3

0 9%

.BUX Budapest 54152.2 53955.85 +0.36% +28.6

6 0%

.WIG20 Warsaw 2430.75 2411.12 +0.81% +22.5

2%

.BETI Buchares 12848.0 12817.57 +0.24% +31.0

t 2 3%

.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> 1%

.CRBEX Zagreb 2031.93 2033.99 -0.10% +16.8

3%

.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1> %

.SOFIX Sofia 573.99 571.93 +0.36% +28.2

6%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT=R 2-year s

CZ5YT=R 5-year s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R 2-year s

PL5YT=R 5-year s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interb

ank

Czech 2.84 3.13 3.16 1.93

Rep

Hungary 2.34 2.70 2.92 1.83

Poland 1.33 1.86 2.24 0.65

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

(Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Comments

