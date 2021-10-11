Crown firms as inflation data fuels rate hike hopes

Article content
BUDAPEST — The Czech crown edged higher on
Monday as fresh inflation data fueled expectations of larger
rate hikes, while the Hungarian forint underperformed central
European peers in the absence of a market catalyst.
The Czech crown firmed 0.09% to 25.423 per euro as
data showed higher-than-expected 4.9% inflation year-on-year for
September, hitting a 13-year high.
The Czech central bank started raising rates in June to
fight inflation, and on Sept. 30 sharply accelerated the pace of

its tightening by delivering a surprise 75 basis point rate
hike, its biggest in 24 years.
Markets see chances for another 75 basis points in hikes at
the bank’s final two meetings this year.
Investors were also watching political developments in the
Czech Republic, where center-right opposition group Together
beat Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ ANO party in a surprise
parliamentary election result on Saturday.
The forint underperformed the region and slid
0.15% to trade at 361.40 in low liquidity as U.S. markets were
closed for a holiday, two FX traders in Budapest said.
“I don’t expect the forint to weaken past 362 as the central
bank has already promised a rate hike for October,” one trader
said. “But the market could be trying to push the bank towards a

bigger rate hike.”
The National Bank of Hungary slowed the pace of its
tightening on Sept. 21, when it delivered a 15 basis-point rate
hike and pledged similar increases in the coming months.
Inflation in Hungary jumped to an annual 5.5% in September,
its highest in 9 years, data showed on Friday.
The Polish zloty edged up 0.04% to 4.6085 per euro,
after weakening on Friday under pressure from Warsaw’s dispute
with the European Union over the rule of law and the central
bank’s unwillingness to commit to a tightening cycle.
The Polish Monetary Policy Council surprised markets last
week by raising its policy rate to 0.5% from a record low of
0.1%.
Rate setter Lukasz Hardt said on Monday that the hike was
the beginning of normalizing monetary policy.

The Polish finance ministry said on Monday that it plans to
issue yuan-denominated bonds on the Chinese market.
Stocks in the region firmed, with Prague leading gains
and adding 1.03%.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1113 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in
2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romanian
EURHRK= Croatian
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in
2021
.PX Prague 1380.42 1366.340 +1.03% +34.3
0 9%
.BUX Budapest 54152.2 53955.85 +0.36% +28.6
6 0%
.WIG20 Warsaw 2430.75 2411.12 +0.81% +22.5
2%
.BETI Buchares 12848.0 12817.57 +0.24% +31.0
t 2 3%
.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> 1%
.CRBEX Zagreb 2031.93 2033.99 -0.10% +16.8
3%
.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1> %
.SOFIX Sofia 573.99 571.93 +0.36% +28.2
6%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
CZ2YT=R 2-year
CZ5YT=R 5-year
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R 2-year
PL5YT=R 5-year
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interb
ank
Czech 2.84 3.13 3.16 1.93
Rep
Hungary 2.34 2.70 2.92 1.83
Poland 1.33 1.86 2.24 0.65
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
**********************************************
****************
(Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
