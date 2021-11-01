Crown edges firmer with market eyeing fresh massive rate hike

Article content
BUCHAREST/PRAGUE — The Czech crown edged up
in early session, leading the region on Friday in light trade
while neighboring markets were closed for holiday, lifted by
expectations of another robust interest hike due later this
week.
Markets are betting the Czech National Bank (CNB) will again
deliver a steep hike after September’s 75 basis-point increase –
the biggest single rise in 24 years – and have priced in for the
monetary authority opting for a similar hike.
CNB Deputy Governor Tomas Nidetzky told Reuters in an

interview last week debate would likely be over a 50 bps or 75
bps move.
“I would expect a bit of nervous trading before the CNB, but
on the other hand I don’t think there will be such a big
surprise as last time,” a Prague-based trader said.
The trader said a weaker dollar against the euro was also
helping the crown recover some of last week’s losses, after
hitting a three-month low.
By 0930 GMT, the crown traded 0.15% firmer at
25.6210 against the euro, followed by the Romanian leu
which edged 0.02% up at 4.9495. Poland and Hungarian markets are
closed on Monday.
Investors are eyeing the Polish central bank meeting on Nov.
3 to see whether the tightening continues and at what pace,
after some central bankers called for more hikes.

“We received the flash estimate of October CPI from Poland.
This was the first indicator from the CEE region, which gives a
hint at what inflation prints might look like for the broader
region for October,” Commerzbank said in a note.
“This print will provide a tense backdrop for the MPC debate
on 3 November,” it added.
Stock markets in the region were up, with Prague
leading with a 0.81% increase, followed by Bucharest
which advanced by 1.07%.
CEE SNAPSHOT AT
MARKETS 1043 CET
CURRENCI
ES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
Czech crown 25.6210 25.6600 +0.15% +2.37%
Hungary 360.0000 360.3000 +0.08% +0.76%
forint
Polish 4.6200 4.6120 -0.17% -1.32%
zloty
Romanian 4.9495 4.9500 +0.01% -1.71%
leu
Croatian 7.5240 7.5265 +0.03% +0.31%

kuna
Serbian 117.5500 117.6000 +0.04% +0.02%
dinar
Note: daily calculated from 1800 CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
Prague 1336.37 1326.100 +0.77% +30.11%
Budapest 54197.71 54197.71 +0.00% +28.71%
Warsaw 2405.05 2405.05 +0.00% +21.22%
Bucharest 12741.57 12605.09 +1.08% +29.94%
Ljubljana 1178.89 1180.67 -0.15% +30.86%
Zagreb 2032.51 2032.51 +0.00% +16.86%
Belgrade 796.20 795.15 +0.13% +6.36%
Sofia 583.99 583.95 +0.01% +30.49%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republic
2-year 2.8130 -0.0350 +340bps -7bps
5-year 2.8490 -0.0010 +324bps -7bps
10-year
Poland
2-year 2.0640 -0.0100 +266bps -5bps
5-year 2.4040 0.0300 +279bps -4bps
10-year
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interban
k
Czech Rep
Hungary
Poland
Note: FRA are for ask prices
quotes
*****************************************************
*********
(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
