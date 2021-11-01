Crown edges firmer with market eyeing fresh massive rate hike

BUCHAREST/PRAGUE — The Czech crown edged up

in early session, leading the region on Friday in light trade

while neighboring markets were closed for holiday, lifted by

expectations of another robust interest hike due later this

week.

Markets are betting the Czech National Bank (CNB) will again

deliver a steep hike after September’s 75 basis-point increase –

the biggest single rise in 24 years – and have priced in for the

monetary authority opting for a similar hike.

CNB Deputy Governor Tomas Nidetzky told Reuters in an

interview last week debate would likely be over a 50 bps or 75

bps move.

“I would expect a bit of nervous trading before the CNB, but

on the other hand I don’t think there will be such a big

surprise as last time,” a Prague-based trader said.

The trader said a weaker dollar against the euro was also

helping the crown recover some of last week’s losses, after

hitting a three-month low.

By 0930 GMT, the crown traded 0.15% firmer at

25.6210 against the euro, followed by the Romanian leu

which edged 0.02% up at 4.9495. Poland and Hungarian markets are

closed on Monday.

Investors are eyeing the Polish central bank meeting on Nov.

3 to see whether the tightening continues and at what pace,

after some central bankers called for more hikes.

“We received the flash estimate of October CPI from Poland.

This was the first indicator from the CEE region, which gives a

hint at what inflation prints might look like for the broader

region for October,” Commerzbank said in a note.

“This print will provide a tense backdrop for the MPC debate

on 3 November,” it added.

Stock markets in the region were up, with Prague

leading with a 0.81% increase, followed by Bucharest

which advanced by 1.07%.

(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments

