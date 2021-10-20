Crown Castle Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Crown Castle Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Crown Castle (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Crown Castle announced earnings per share of $0.81 on revenue of $1.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7687 on revenue of $1.61B.

Crown Castle shares are up 11% from the beginning of the year, still down 14.45% from its 52 week high of $204.62 set on July 20. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 20.81% from the start of the year.

Crown Castle shares lost 0.03% in after-hours trade following the report.

Crown Castle follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Crown Castle’s report follows an earnings beat by Netflix on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $7.48B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $7.48B.

Verizon had beat expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $33.32B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar