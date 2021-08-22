Cross-Chain Liquidity Hub, Kava Swap Is Going Live in 10 Days By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- The much-anticipated launch of its mainnet, Kava Swap is going live.
- Kava Swap mainnet is launching in 10 days.
Kava Labs, the developer of Kava, the DeFi platform, announced the much-anticipated launch of its mainnet, Kava Swap. The team announced today on Twitter that the Kava Swap mainnet is launching in 10 days.
The countdown begins for the much anticipated launch of @Kava_Swap.
— Mark your calendars, Kava Swap is set to go live in 10 days on August 30 at 14:00 UTC.
Learn more: https://t.co/OJZe6mMZBA
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.