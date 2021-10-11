Cross-Chain Dex Ravendex On The Cardano Blockchain By CoinQuora

Cross-Chain Dex Ravendex On The Cardano Blockchain



Decentralized exchange Ravendex Labs began its private sale on October 5, 2021.

There will be a public presale after the private sale.

$Rave has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 units.

Decentralized exchange Ravendex Labs began its private sale on October 5, 2021. The platform invites interested investors to view the demo. The Initial Token Offering (ITO) is considered as one of the best ways for new projects to raise funds in the decentralized market for visions.

In detail, the platform allows its users to participate, offer liquidity, and create a market for the exchange of native tokens. With its full launch, Ravendex will not only offer a Decentralized Exchange but also a Native Asset Lending Protocol. As well as a to ERC20 Converter, and a new Peer To Pool (NASDAQ:), Pool to Peer Lending Protocol.

The platform has its Cardano Native utility token $Rave which has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 units. The token holders will get the privilege of communicating with the Cardano network, staking, and offering liquidity to Cardano projects.

Further, Ravendex will scale to be a completely decentralized autonomy community by this week. Moreover, the Ravendex team aims to grow the project to an extent where the community members have the right to vote and be voted for.

Are you wondering how to purchase a Rave token? Here is the way: Users can take part in the private sale. In turn, get $RAVE at a low cost before listing on exchanges. Thus, there will be a public presale after the private sale, which will occur in different phases.

Even more, the Ravendex Dev team implemented the HTLC protocol model for their Dex Platform. This works to develop a trustless environment for the DEX of assets. The protocol guarantees that a swap will take place if all participants agree. Though, participants will receive their locked funds back if a few decide not to finish the process.

The Ravendex Cross-Chain Exchange and Swap Protocol will provide increased liquidity and trading volume to investors as well as make cross-chain transactions easier. Thereby making it more attractive to prospective users and existing users alike.

About RavenDex

RavenDex is a decentralized exchange that runs on the Cardano blockchain. It allows its users to participate, offer liquidity, and create a market for the exchange of native tokens. Ravendex will also offer a Native Asset Lending Protocol, a Cardano-to-ERC20 Converter, and a peer-to-pool lending protocol.

Social Links:

Website: https://ravendex.io

Twitter (NYSE:): https://twitter.com/Ravendexlabs

Telegram: http://t.me/ravendexlabs

Github: https://github.com/Ravendexlabs

Disclaimer: Any information written in this press release does not constitute investment advice. CoinQuora does not, and will not endorse any information on any company or individual on this page. Readers are encouraged to make their own research and make any actions based on their own findings and not from any content written in this press release. CoinQuora is and will not be responsible for any damage or loss caused directly or indirectly by the use of any content, product, or service mentioned in this press release.

Continue reading on CoinQuora