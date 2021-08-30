Crops Gain as Traders Weigh Export Prospects Amid Hurricane Ida

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Crop prices rose as investors focused on Hurricane Ida for any signs of disruption to U.S. exports while weighing a broader advance in risk assets following dovish comments from the Federal Reserve.

Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast on Sunday, imperiling U.S. energy supplies as well as key transport routes for soybeans and corn. After Ida comes ashore, it could flood cotton, corn, soybean and sugarcane crops, according to forecaster Maxar.

Major grain traders have shuttered export terminals and at least one soybean crushing plant on the weekend. The lower Mississippi river is by far the largest export region for soybeans and corn, accounting for more than half of U.S. shipments.