Cronos Beta Mainnet Is Now Live, Brings Crypto.org to the Next Level By CoinQuora

Cronos Beta Mainnet Is Now Live, Brings Crypto.org to the Next Level



Cronos mainnet is now live.

CRO token skyrockets its trading price.

The crypto world continues to develop its technology to provide an outstanding experience to all its users and investors around the world. This time, Cronos, the Virtual Machine (EVM) chain running in parallel to the Crypto.org Chain, runs its beta mainnet live. In detail, the Cronos mainnet is expected to level up the Crypto.com ecosystem.

The scope of the Cronos beta mainnet includes: Firstly, EVM support, a feature that allows developers to port their smart contracts from Ethereum and EVM-compatible chains to Cronos seamlessly. Secondly, the up-to-date Cosmos SDK with IBC support, a characteristic that enables Cronos to offer the most up-to-date features and fixes from the Cosmos SDK.

Last but not the least, the Bridge — this feature provides users the ability to bridge selected tokens from the Crypto.com App and Exchange by simply selecting Cronos network when deposit and withdrawal, and from Crypto.org chain to Cronos via IBC channel.

Meanwhile, to further bring the Cronos to the next level, the network partners with other crypto technologies. These technologies include famous names in the crypto world such as Chainlink, Trust Wallet, Duelist King, Gem Studio Covalent, Alchemy, and Etherscan, to name a few.

On the other hand, the Cronos ecosystem has received funding from its partner Particle B, a blockchain accelerator amounting to $1 million per project. This fund is given to the developing team that commits to building applications, tooling, and infrastructure on Cronos.

Moreover, the Cronos team pledged to continue optimizing the network infrastructure towards the full mainnet launch. At the time of writing, Crypto.com (CRO), the native token of the Cronos platform, positioned itself at a bullish price of $.40 per crypto.

