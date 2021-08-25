Critical Ethereum EVM Code Vulnerability Found During Telos EVM Audit By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters Critical Ethereum EVM Code Vulnerability Found During Telos EVM Audit



During a recent Virtual Machine (EVM) audit for Telos’s (tlos) brand new non Ethereum fork Layer 1, the “Telos EVM”, a high-performance blockchain network significantly more robust than any other EVM in an energy-efficient manner, a high priority critical bug was identified.

The vulnerability was reportedly detected by software security expert Guido Vranken

(@guidovranken), who’s currently working for Sentnl and was hired by Telos core developers team. As confirmed in the announcement, the bug was discovered as part of a planned security audit for the Telos EVM.

The Sentnl audit team confirmed that they found a critical vulnerability in Ethereum’s (ETH) codebase while auditing the Telos EVM. Due to the recent expansion of defi on the Ethereum network and this being a high priority bug, one could assume that this could have potential…

Continue reading on CoinQuora