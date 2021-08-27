Critical Ethereum EVM Code Vulnerability Found During Telos EVM Audit By CoinQuora

Critical Ethereum EVM Code Vulnerability Found During Telos EVM Audit

A high-priority critical bug was identified during a recent Virtual Machine (EVM) audit for Telos’s (TLOS) brand new, non-Ethereum fork Layer 1, the “Telos EVM”. Telos is a high-performance blockchain network that is significantly more robust and advanced than any other EVM. Some are referring to the Telos EVM as EVM 2.0 plus.

The vulnerability was reportedly detected by software security expert Guido Vranken (@guidovranken), who’s currently working for Sentnl and was hired by Telos core developers team. As confirmed in the announcement, the bug was discovered as part of a planned security audit for the Telos EVM.

The Sentnl audit team confirmed that they found a critical vulnerability …

