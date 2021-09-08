Credo Introduces Seagull 110 and Seagull XR8 PAM4 DSPs for High-Density Datacenters

Fully IEEE compliant products come with excellent performance and power, and address the need for low cost-per-bit and short lead times

Credo, a global innovation leader in advanced connectivity solutions delivering high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 400G, and 800G port-enabled networks, today announced Seagull 110 and Seagull XR8 PAM4 DSPs. The pair of products expand Credo’s SEAGULL Family and together enable high-performance 50/100/200/400Gbps applications in hyperscale data centers.

Seagull 110 is a 2x50Gbps PAM4 retimer, while Seagull XR8 is an 8x50Gbps PAM4 retimer. Both devices are backward-compatible and support legacy data rates.

Seagull 110 is ideal for 1:2 breakout AOC or transceiver links between servers with 50G PAM4 interfaces and top of rack or end-of-row switches. Seagull XR8 enables VCSEL-based 400Gbps PAM4 solutions, providing a cost-effective alternative to current single-mode fiber based fiber connectivity within the rack. In addition, with 1:2, 1:4 or 1:8 breakout options, Seagull XR8 provides flexible options for interconnect and network density.

Seagull DSPs utilize Credo’s innovative design architecture enabling low-power dissipation and excellent performance. Both devices integrate a high-performance digital signal processor (DSP) to compensate signal impairments for low optical sensitivity and BER floor. Other features include:

Line-side transmitters with very low electrical TDECQ and high linearity.

Integrated finite impulse response (FIR) filters to equalize out-impairments associated with PCB, optics, and connectors.

Receiver and transmitter performance optimization features for optimal settings and performance tuning Dedicated PLLs for each channel for seamless use in breakout applications.

A full suite of integrated test features.

Line and host-side loopbacks to facilitate simplified lab debug and manufacturing testing.

The entire SEAGULL Family is fully IEEE 802.3 compliant with robust, repeatable performance and proven interoperability with different optical link partners and switch/ASICs.

“Next-generation data centers need continuous innovation to enhance product performance while lowering the overall cost-of-ownership and cooling requirements,” said Scott Feller, Vice President, Marketing at Credo. “Increased data traffic leads to continued data center growth accompanied by need for assurance of supply. Credo’s new DSPs address all customer requirements in one solution and perfectly suit both optical transceiver and AOC applications”, Scott continued.