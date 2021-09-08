Credo Expands AEC (Active Electrical Cable) Family with Second Generation HiWire™ Low Power SPAN AEC

The new generation LP SPAN AEC reduces power nearly 50% and while increasing reach 40% compared to first generation

SHENZHEN, China & SAN JOSE, Calif. — Credo, a global innovation leader in advanced connectivity solutions delivering high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 400G, and 800G port-enabled networks, today announced a second generation HiWire LP SPAN AEC (Low Power SPAN Active Electrical Cable) family. The new LP SPAN family reduces power and increases reach.

AEC Performance LP SPAN (Gen 2) SPAN (Gen 1) 400G PAM4 to 400G PAM4 Power (W per end) 4.5W 8.5W Reach (m) 3 / 5 / 7m 3 / 5m 200G PAM4 to 200G PAM4 Power (W per end) 2.5W 4.5W Reach (m) 3 / 5 / 7m 3 / 5m

The hot-swappable LP SPAN AEC is a reliable, plug and play replacement of Active Optical Cables (AOC) for high-speed interconnects up to 400Gbps at approximately half the power and lower cost. LP SPAN AECs are easier to deploy than DACs due to their longer reach, lighter weight, and tighter bend radius. It’s designed for rack-to-rack connectivity, especially in Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) implementations.

400G LP SPAN AECs are terminated with QSFP-DD modules and support 8x56G lanes while 200G LP SPAN AECs are terminated with QSFP56 modules and support 4x56G lanes. The cables use PAM4 modulation at both ends and have integrated retimers.

For more information about HiWire SPAN AECs, visit https://www.credosemi.com/hiwire.

About Credo

Credo is a leading provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing markets. Credo’s solutions deliver the bandwidth, scalability, and end-to-end signal integrity for next-generation platforms requiring 25G, 50G, and 100G signal lane-rate connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com. Follow Credo on LinkedIn and Twitter.

