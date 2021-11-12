Creditors vote in favor of AirAsia X restructuring plan – source

Article content KUALA LUMPUR — All three groups of creditors of Malaysian long-haul low-cost airline AirAsia X (AAX) have agreed to a restructuring scheme that proposes to pay just 0.5% of debt owed and to terminate all existing contracts, a person familiar with the matter said. AAX said on Friday the first of three groups had voted 100% in favor of the plan to restructure 33.65 billion ringgit ($8.1 billion) of liabilities and the second had voted 97.6% in favor. The only creditor in the final group is planemaker Airbus , which has also voted in favor of the deal, the person told Reuters on condition of anonymity, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News.

Article content An AAX spokesperson declined to comment, saying voting was ongoing. AAX shares rose as much as 33% on Friday to their highest since Nov. 1. AAX last month said the airline faced liquidation if creditors did not agree to the plan, which will be followed by a 500 million ringgit equity raising. It is one of many carriers in the Asia-Pacific region to have entered a court-overseen debt restructuring process to survive the pandemic. Others include Malaysia Airlines, Virgin Australia, Thai Airways and Philippine Airlines . AAX needed 75% of each of the three classes of creditors to approve the plan for it to proceed. The first class of AAX creditors includes airports, financial institutions and maintenance providers, according to a 127-page explanatory statement for the creditors meeting seen by Reuters.