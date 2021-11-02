Credit Suisse to triple onshore China team in next 5 years

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse (SIX:) Group AG plans to expand its onshore team in China by three times in the next five years, the bank’s China CEO said on Tuesday.
Janice Hu said in a media roundtable that Credit Suisse has hired more than 120 people since gaining a majority stake in its China securities joint venture in June 2020.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.