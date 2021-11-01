Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday

Article content

ZURICH — Credit Suisse Group’s Investor Day on Thursday will provide an update on its group strategy review and follows a presentation of the Swiss bank’s third-quarter results, it said on Monday.

Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in April from Britain’s Lloyds, has promised a new strategy for Switzerland’s second-largest lender and a review of the bank’s risk management and culture in the wake of crises that prompted a raft of executives to leave. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)