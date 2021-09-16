Credit Suisse shuffles Asia Pacific investment banking team – memo

Article content HONG KONG — Credit Suisse has appointed a new head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for Asia Pacific as it shuffles its investment banking team in the region, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Christian Deiss will take over the Swiss bank’s M&A business, replacing Joe Gallagher who will remain vice chairman of investment banking and capital markets for Asia Pacific (APAC), the memo said. A Credit Suisse spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. The changes come after Credit Suisse made 200 net hires in APAC, which includes China, in the first half of 2021, the spokesperson confirmed.

Article content The bank was hit by staff departures around the world earlier this year following the Archegos and Greensill Capital scandals. Sanjeev Chaurasia will become the head of industrials and renewable investment banking coverage in APAC, the memo said, now leading the division he previously ran alongside Deiss. Aaron Tan will become the co-head of energy and infrastructure banking for APAC and Christopher Chua will be the deputy head of M&A for APAC, in addition to his role leading M&A for Greater China, it said. In Southeast Asia, Pankaj Goel will leave Credit Suisse at the end of 2021 after 17 years. Kuan-Ern Tan has been appointed co-head of investment banking and capital markets for the region and Zi-Kuan Lim will become the head of M&A, according to the memo.