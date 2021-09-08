Credit Suisse names new heads of compliance, HR By Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) Group AG on Wednesday named Rafael Lopez Lorenzo as chief compliance officer and Christine Graeff as global head of human resources.
Lopez Lorenzo, current global head of group internal audit, will take over as of Oct. 1 from Thomas Grotzer, who had assumed the role on an interim basis since April, the bank said https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us-news/en/articles/media-releases/csg-appoints-new-exb-members-202109.html in a statement.
Graeff succeeds Antoinette Poschung, who is retiring.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.