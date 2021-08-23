Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Emre Gunalp as global co-head of diversified industrials investment banking, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. Gunalp will be based in New York and report to Douglas Pierson, head of the global industrials group, Americas. Gunalp will share coverage responsibilities with London-based Greg Dalle, who also serves as co-head of the EMEA industrials & energy group, according to the memo from Pierson and fellow executives David Miller and Harold Bogle.