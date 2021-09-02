Credit Suisse appoints former Morgan Stanley banker in Mexico By Reuters

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse (SIX:) has hired former Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) banker Alejandro Ortega Aguayo to lead its advisory team handling its wealthiest clients in Mexico, the Swiss bank said on Thursday.
Ortega Aguayo will lead the bank’s efforts to boost business with ultra high net worth clients in the country by covering both private banking as well as corporate and investment banking services for such customers.
Previously head of Morgan Stanley’s investment banking operations in Mexico, having held a similar position at Swiss rival UBS, Ortega Aguayo began his role at Credit Suisse on Sept. 1.
