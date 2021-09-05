Creator Chain Gears Up for CTR IDO, Announces Airdrops and Giveaways By CoinQuora

- Creator Chain is getting ready to launch its native token CTR with an IDO on Ignition.
- The IDO will also launch on MoonStarter the same day.
- Creator Chain is hosting a 100,000 CTR giveaway to celebrate the launch.
On 08 September 2021, Creator Chain will launch its native token $CTR in an Initial Decentralized Offering (IDO) on PAID Network’s crowdfunding platform Ignition alongside the IDO platform MoonStarter. This is a giant stride forward for Creator Chain as both these platforms are leading multi-chain decentralized launchpads.
Through this IDO, the growing crypto and DeFi population gets to invest in Creator Chain. This move furthers as a financial and liquidity injection for the project. The influx of monetary capital assists the project to develop its products and in catering to a larger audience. Also, IDOs are a step towards a decentralized future.
