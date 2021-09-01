Cream Finance to repay stolen Ether and Amp via protocol fees By Cointelegraph

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Cream Finance will pay back its users following a $18.8 million flash loan hack that occurred on Aug. 30.
Cream has published a post-mortem to the AMP (OTC:) flash loan exploit, promising to replace the stolen Ether (ETH) and Amp (AMP) tokens by allocating 20% of all protocol fees until the debt is paid entirely. Cream will also post collateral with relevant parties at AMP and its creators, Flexa digital payments network, to secure the debt.
