Cream Finance loses $25M in flash loan attack By BTC Peers

DeFi lending protocol Cream Finance has reportedly lost $25 million in a flash loan attack, the second in the past six months.
The decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform reported that its CREAM V1 market had been targeted on Monday.
C.R.E.A.M. v1 market on has suffered an exploit, resulting in a loss of 418,311,571 in AMP (OTC:) and 1,308.09 in ETH, by way of reentrancy on the AMP token contract.We have stopped the exploit by pausing supply and borrow on AMP. No other markets were affected.
— Cream Finance
