Cream Finance appears to have suffered major loss in flash loan hack By Cointelegraph

Decentralized lending platform Cream Finance appears to have suffered a severe exploit on Wednesday, with an attacker stealing over $100 million worth of funds through a large flash loan attack.
Blockchain data analytics company PeckShield first identified the flash loan on Wednesday. The compromised funds were mainly Cream liquidity provider tokens, as well as other Ethereum-based tokens.
