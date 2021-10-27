Cream Finance appears to have suffered major loss in flash loan hack By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Decentralized lending platform Cream Finance appears to have suffered a severe exploit on Wednesday, with an attacker stealing over $100 million worth of funds through a large flash loan attack.

Blockchain data analytics company PeckShield first identified the flash loan on Wednesday. The compromised funds were mainly Cream liquidity provider tokens, as well as other Ethereum-based tokens.

Cream Finance TVL. Source: Defillama