Cravity’s Allen Ma Sorry For Cultural Appropriation Comments

K-pop star Allen Ma, a member of the boy band Cravity, apologized on Friday for comments he made during a BuzzFeed interview about cultural appropriation in the world of K-pop.

“I am here to relate all my apologies to all LUVITY and K-pop fans who might have felt offended and hurt,” Ma wrote in a message on the Universe app.

(All members of Cravity, whose fans call themselves “Luvity,” are listed as having accounts on Universe, an app popular with K-pop fans, and different screenshots of Ma’s messages were subsequently shared on other social media websites. A publicist for the group would not comment about the posts.)

During an interview last week with BuzzFeed’s K-pop newsletter, Daebak Weekly, the Cravity members opened up about their first full-length album, Part 1 [The Awakening: Written in the Stars], and talked about their thoughts on the K-pop industry as rising stars in the field.

When asked what K-pop means to them, Ma, a Taiwanese American rapper, stated, “To me, K-pop is like a giant melting pot consisting of a wide spectrum spanning from genres of music to the style of clothing and dance.”

He added, “It’s also inclusive in a way how it brings together and appreciates — not appropriates — many different cultures and people from all kinds of backgrounds.”

His comments denying K-pop appropriates other cultures sparked backlash among many fans, who felt Ma was failing to recognize K-pop’s prevalent history of appropriating Black culture and aesthetics.

The cultural appropriation by idols has often led to fan wars and racism online.