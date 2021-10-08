Cradles Baby Bump In New Videos – Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner is one red-hot mama! The pregnant makeup mogul showed off her baby bump in a completely red outfit. She channeled her sister Kim Kardashian with this fierce monochromatic look.

Kylie Jenner, 24, is really feeling the color red right now. Kylie, who is expecting baby #2, cradled her baby bump while wearing a red catsuit on her Instagram Story. She also rocked a long red coat, red heels, and red gloves.

The red outfit channeled Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian, 40, because of it being monochromatic. Kim has been wearing monochromatic looks, especially black, for a while now. Kim rocked a red catsuit at Kanye West’s Donda listening party in July 2021.

The KUWTK star shocked everyone when she showed up at the Met Gala in a head-to-toe black outfit that even covered her face. Kim was recently spotted shaking things up with an all-pink look in New York City as she prepared to host SNL for the first time.

This is the first time Kylie has really shown off her baby bump in over two weeks. She previously bared her baby bump in a crop top for a mirror selfie. Kylie has been busy launching Kylie Baby and her new Halloween collection for Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie confirmed she was expecting her second child with Travis Scott, 30, on September 7. She posted a video that included the moment she took a pregnancy test and told Travis. Their daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, accompanied Kylie to her ultrasound appointment and kissed Kylie’s baby bump during the video. As of publication, the video has been viewed over 144 million times. Kylie has not revealed the baby’s sex nor confirmed she is due.

HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie is thrilled about having a second child. “Kylie has always wanted to expand her family as she loves being a mother,” our source said. “So she is super happy to be pregnant with baby number two.” Another inside told us that “this pregnancy is bringing out something different in Travis and actually getting them closer.”