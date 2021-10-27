CPPIB names first sustainability chief in ESG push

‘We are focused on seizing the tremendous investment opportunities, as well as managing the risks, brought about by climate change’

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board named Deborah Orida chief sustainability officer, a new post for the $519.6 billion (US$421.24 billion) fund.

Orida will take the role immediately and continue as senior managing director and global head of real assets, Toronto-based CPP said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are focused on seizing the tremendous investment opportunities, as well as managing the risks, brought about by climate change,” Chief Executive Officer John Graham said in the statement.

Orida will be responsible for the fund’s approach to environmental, social and governance matters and work closely with the chief investment officer, Graham added.

As the leader of CPP’s real assets department, Orida has made key investments that support the economic transition, including more than $7 billion of renewables, 403 green buildings and decarbonization technologies and services, CPP said.

CPP is Canada’s largest pension fund with more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries.

Bloomberg.com