.CPA Web Domain Launches in Canada

The restricted web domain, administered by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and its business and technology arm, CPA.com, officially launches in Canada this morning at 11 Eastern time. To be eligible, Canadian CPAs and CPA firms must be licensed. Preferred names will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

NEW YORK — CPAs and CPA firms in Canada can today apply for .cpa web domains to strengthen their brand and promote greater trust and security with clients in online communications.

Licensed CPAs and CPA Firms Can Now Apply for Their Preferred Domains on a First-Come, First-Served Basis

Article content

.CPA is part of a new wave of specialty top-level domains, a term that refers to the handful of letters at the end of a web address. It was first launched by the AICPA in the United States in September last year and received a strong response, with thousands of U.S. CPAs and firms registering .cpa domains to date.

“Restricted domains are more secure, promote greater trust and credibility with clients and the general public, and enable stronger branding opportunities,” said Erik Asgeirsson, president and CEO of CPA.com. “We’ve seen great interest from the profession in this service offering and we’re excited to bring this important capability to CPAs in Canada now and to more countries in 2022.”

.CPA domains offer a way for CPAs and firms to promote their credentials and stand out in today’s crowded digital marketplace.

“We all worked hard to obtain our CPA licenses – that’s not a trophy everyone receives,” said Ryan King, CPA, a partner at Michigan-based King & King. “The .cpa domain directly communicates that distinction, which is one reason we were so excited to put it to work for our firm.”

The AICPA was awarded ownership and oversight of .cpa in 2019 by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the nonprofit organization that oversees the Internet’s naming system. CPA.com is responsible for managing the service globally.

To learn more about .cpa or to apply for the new service, please visit domains.cpa/canada . A French language version is available at domains.cpa/canada/fr .

About CPA.com

CPA.com brings innovative solutions to the accounting profession, either in partnership with leading providers or directly through its own development. The company has established itself as a thought leader on emerging technologies and as the trusted business advisor to practitioners in the United States, with a growing global focus.

Our company’s core mission is to drive the transformation of practice areas, advance the technology ecosystem for the profession, and lead technology research and innovation efforts for practitioners.

A subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs, the company is also part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the world’s most influential organization representing the profession. For more information, visit CPA.com .

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, and AICPA & CIMA