Covid Test Maker Qiagen Wants to Know Staff’s Vaccine Status

Article content (Bloomberg) — Covid-19 test maker Qiagen NV is pushing to find out its employees’ vaccine status, saying that European privacy rules forbidding disclosure are a serious issue for the industry as demand for diagnostics once again increases. Test makers should be classified as health-care providers, which would allow them to ask workers whether they’ve been inoculated against Covid, Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bernard said in an interview. Bernard said he wouldn’t fire workers who haven’t gotten shots, but would want to test them regularly for the virus to ensure continuity of production and avoid any risk of contamination.

Article content “I strongly believe the border of personal freedom stops where collective safety starts,” Bernard said. “We make tests that are critical for HIV, we make tests that are critical for oncology mutations. It’s life and death for patients. I cannot risk the integrity of supply.” Covid vaccine mandates are spreading in the U.S. and Canada as schools, governments and employers — including vaccine maker Moderna Inc. — seek to stay open despite the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. In many countries in Europe, however, mandates are politically tricky, and employers aren’t allowed to ask whether workers have had their shots. More than half of Qiagen’s roughly 6,000-person workforce is in Europe, and some 1,350 people work at its regional headquarters in Hilden, Germany. The Dutch company hired some 400 people in the first half of the year, mostly in Europe, Bernard said.