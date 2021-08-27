Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Friday it had returned to operating profit of 802.3 million yuan ($123.79 million) in the first six months of 2021, driven by use of its COVID-19 shot. That compared with 123.0 million yuan of operating loss in the same period a year ago, CanSinoBIO said in a filing in the Hong Kong stock exchange. It marks the first six-month profit since at least 2019. The firm is yet to achieve full-year profits since it went public in 2018 in Hong Kong.
It reported 937.1 million yuan profit and total comprehensive income for the first six months of 2021. Its single-dose COVID-19 shot, named Ad5-nCoV, has been approved for use in countries including China, Mexico, Pakistan and Chile. The vaccine approvals were one of the major drivers for the sixth-month profit, CanSinoBIO said.
($1 = 6.4813 renminbi)
