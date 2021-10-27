COVID infections and deaths dropping across the Americas, says health agency By Reuters

Many of the larger Caribbean islands are seeing downward trends, including Cuba, which for months has been facing a large COVID-19 outbreak, PAHO said. Paraguay saw a doubling of COVID-19 cases in the last week and Belize had a sharp jump in COVID-19-related deaths, the regional health agency said in a briefing.

BRASILIA (Reuters) – COVID-19 infections and deaths are decreasing, with few exceptions, across North, Central and South America, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, reporting that last week had the lowest COVID figures in over a year.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.