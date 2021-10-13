COVID cases dropping in North and South America, regional health agency says By Reuters

Infections are also dropping across South America, though cases are up in the greater Caracas area of Venezuela, and in parts of Chile’s southernmost regions. In the Caribbean, Barbados is reporting the highest number of COVID cases and deaths since the pandemic started, with a five-fold increase in COVID infections over the last month, PAHO said.

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday that COVID-19 cases are dropping overall in North America, but infections remain high in the American Midwest, Alaska and Canada’s Northwest Territories, where infection rates are 10 times the national average.

