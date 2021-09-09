COVID-19 impact could hit Japanese automakers’ output in Oct By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk beside test-driving cars outside a car maker’s showroom in Tokyo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) -Disruptions to parts and components suppliers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could force fresh production cuts at Japanese automakers in October, Akio Toyoda, the head of the auto industry lobby group, said on Thursday.

Japanese car companies have already had to cut production this month because of difficulties finding semiconductors and other components as the pandemic disrupts manufacturing around the world and drives up demand for chips from consumer electronic device makers.

“Depending on the manufacturer, we could see production cut to a lower level in October,” said Toyoda, who leads the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and is President of Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp, the country’s biggest car maker.

Toyota slashed global production in September by 40% from planned levels, joining other big global automaker that have already slowed output to cope with the shortage.

The world’s biggest automaker by sales volume said it would try to make up for lost production in order to meet a 9.3 million vehicles target in the year ending in March 31.

Other Japanese automakers that have struggled to overcome the shortage in components include, Nissan (OTC:) Motor Co, Honda Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Mazda Motor (OTC:) Corp.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR