Courtney B. Vance Speaks About His ‘Lovecraft Country’ Co-Star Michael K. Williams At The Creative Arts Emmy Awards 

It has been a week since the shocking passing of actor Michael K. Williams, and many of his fans and peers continue to pay tribute to him as they remember his life and legacy.

On Sunday the 73rd Primetime Creative Arts Emmys took place, and Courtney B. Vance who starred alongside Michael K. Williams in the HBO series “Lovecraft Country,” walked away with the award for Guest Actor in a Drama Series, for his role on the show. During his acceptance speech, he honored Michael.

According to Deadline, he said, “Finally to Michael K. Williams. Misha said it best. Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit, and with way too much style. May he rest in power and let us all honor his immense legacy by being a little more love forward, a little more endless in thought, and a little more swaggy in act.”

Following his win, he answered questions from the press backstage and continued to speak about Michael’s impact. “I love him. We recently met for the first time. I’ve been following him and he’s been following me for a number of years. We met at an event in New Jersey about two-and-a-half, three years ago,” he said.

He continued, “This is his. We were brothers. I died in the series and we said goodbye to each other, so it’s just too painful to really think about so I just honor him everywhere and every way I can.”

Courtney also spoke on the cancellation of “Lovecraft Country,” after only one season. He said, “I’m very sad because of Michael and because we’re not still doing the show. In my mind and in my spirit it doesn’t make sense… I’m sad for audiences that we don’t get to see like Game of Thrones we don’t get to see seven years, eight years of following these characters and learning more about that time period and learning about our people and their struggles.”

“It doesn’t make sense to fans and that’s all who matter,” he continued. “We set everyone up and then we don’t deliver for whatever reason. I’m tired of it…they can find a way to make a Game of Thrones, but not Lovecraft Country.”

As we previously reported, back in July HBO announced that the show was not renewed for a second season.

Check out Courtney B. Vance’s speech here.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

