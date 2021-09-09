Court Rejects Lawsuit Over BitMEX Market Manipulation Again By CoinQuora

- Court has dismissed a complaint of the BitMEX market manipulation claims again.
- Judge William Orrick claims that the plaintiff copied files from different lawsuits filed against BitMEX in NY.
- Now, the plaintiff will not be able to file any complaint against BitMEX again.
Concerning the recent crypto lawsuit filed against BitMEX crypto exchange, US District Judge William Orrick has just dismissed an amendment document he received from the plaintiff over the motion.
To specify, a group of crypto traders including BMA LLC registered the complaint, and are the plaintiff. However, Judge Orrick clarified why the amendment got rejected. He opined that the plaintiff did a direct copy and paste filing from several different lawsuits against BitMEX in New York.
Judge Orrick said,
I will not consider those copied allegations, for which the Messieh court will determine p…
