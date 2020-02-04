Court issues arrest warrant against Zuma, suspended until May | South Africa News

A South African court issued an arrest warrant against former President Jacob Zuma after he did not appear at a pretrial hearing in a corruption case for needing medical treatment.

However, the judge suspended the order until the case resumes on May 6.

Zuma's lawyers informed the court Tuesday that he was ill and was receiving treatment abroad, but the judge questioned whether the note was valid.

At the end of last year, a court dismissed Zuma's attempt to appeal a ruling that cleared the way for him to be prosecuted for an arms deal with French defense firm Thales since before taking office in 2009.

Zuma denies the charges of corruption, money laundering and extortion related to the controversial arms agreement of 1999. He claimed that his case was harmed by long delays in bringing the matter to trial. He has also alleged political interference.

Thales also denies the charges.

The charges were first filed in 2005. They were dropped by prosecutors in 2009, before Zuma became president, and reinstated in 2016.

Zuma resigned in 2018 under pressure from the ruling African National Congress.