Court Favors Bitmart Over Alleged Bitcoin SV Hackers By CoinQuora

Court Favors Bitmart Over Alleged Bitcoin SV Hackers



A U.S. District Court judge granted a preliminary injunction to Bitmart.

Judge Alison J. Nathan granted the motion after the defendants did not respond.

The attack was done back in July where alleged hackers “double-spent” their coins.

The SV hack issue back in July resurfaced in the form of a court battle. GBM Global Holding Co. Ltd, the owner of Bitmart exchange was granted a preliminary injunction by U.S. District Court Judge Alison J. Nathan. The motion was granted after the defendants did not respond.

Back in July, the alleged hackers attacked the Bitcoin SV blockchain. As a result, they were able to double-spend their coins. At the moment, Bitmart froze the addresses that are linked to the hack.

While other exchanges seemingly stopped giving attention to Bitcoin SV, Bitmart wasn’t done. Back in July, Bitmart filed for injunctive relief. Th…

