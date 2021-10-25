Roommates, new court documents reveal that an assistant director on the set of “Rust” unknowingly gave Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use shortly before the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.

In the latest development surrounding the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins, on October 22nd new court documents revealed that an assistant director working on the film set of “Rust,” handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun and told him that it was safe to use—however, the director reportedly didn’t know that the gun was indeed not safe to use at all.

Assistant director Dave Halls reportedly yelled “Cold gun,” to Alec Baldwin which means that the weapon was safe to use, according to new findings from the Santa Fe court. Tragically, the gun was instead loaded with live rounds of ammunition and sadly when Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on the set of his upcoming western, he shot and killed Halyna Hutchins. The film’s director Joel Souza, who was standing directly behind Hutchins, was wounded from the weapon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Additionally, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office obtained an official warrant quickly after the shooting to document the scene of the shooting. Upon doing so, they investigated Alec Baldwin’s costume that was stained with blood as evidence and the weapon that was fired and ultimately killed Hutchins.

There was also a closer look at all other prop guns and ammunition, and any footage that might exist of what happened. As of now, no charges have been filed in the incident that has rocked all of Hollywood.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Court Documents Reveal That An Assistant Director Unknowingly Gave Alec Baldwin A Loaded Weapon & Told Him It Was Safe To Use Just Before Accidental Shooting appeared first on The Shade Room.