Court Documents Reveal Sonya & Dell Curry Blame Each Other For Allegedly Cheating In 33-Year Marriage

Whew! News of Steph Curry’s parents getting a divorce took everyone by surprise, but it’s the new details of what caused the 33-year marriage to fall apart are spicy! As we reported, Sonya Curry filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dell Curry in June in North Carolina due to “marital misconduct” and him not being faithful. Still, it looks like Dell has clapped back with some allegations of his own.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, it shows that Dell is accusing his estranged wife of being involved in “illicit sexual misconduct” before their separation in March and Sonya allegedly lying about the incidents. Dell also claims that Sonya currently lives with another man, which would prevent her from collecting alimony. A claim that Sonya denies. She claims that she lives alone because she did not want to live with Dell.

As the allegations are being thrown around, Sonya isn’t backing down. She claims Dell has been unfaithful for an unspecified time, which she calls an “open secret, ” since family and close friends were aware of his actions. While new details are revealed, Sonya claims that she didn’t want to expose the divorce details because she was trying to protect Dell and their family from possible exposure and public scrutiny. However, she says that once he accused her of being unfaithful, she was left with no choice but to fire back and defend herself.

With Dell and Sonya being celebrities and having famous offspring, there is no telling how the “possible scrutiny” can affect their children Steph, Sydel, and Seth. So far, none of the children have shared anything about the news of their parent’s divorce. Roommates, we will continue to keep ya’ll updated as more details about the divorce become available.

