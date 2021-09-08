Coupa Falls as Revised Forecast Still Indicates Slower Revenue Growth By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Coupa Software stock (NASDAQ:) fell by more than 3% in Wednesday’s trading as the company’s higher forecast for annual revenue still implies a slowing down of its growth after a pandemic-induced surge in demand for its cost-control solutions.

The company’s annual revenue forecast of $707 million at midpoint translates into a year-on-year growth of around 31%, a slowdown from 39% growth in the previous financial year.

Traders chose to overlook the higher guidance that was revised from the June forecast of $682.5 million in revenue at midpoint. The company had forecasted a net loss on an annual basis then but now sees an adjusted profit of 28 cents per share at midpoint in the current financial year.

On a year-on-year basis, the company’s third-quarter revenue forecast of $177.5 million at midpoint is 33% higher.

Coupa is a technology platform providing solutions that help businesses improve cost controls, compliance and anything related to spending management. Companies spent more on digitizing and optimizing back-office operations during the pandemic.

Second-quarter total revenue rose 42% on-year to $179.2 million. Adjusted profit per share was 26 cents. Both revenue and EPS beat estimates.